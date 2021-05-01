KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Eversource Energy [ES] – find out why.

Eversource Energy [NYSE: ES] slipped around -0.36 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $85.09 at the close of the session, down -0.42%. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Eversource Energy to Discuss First Quarter Results.

Eversource Energy will webcast a conference call with financial analysts on Monday, May 10, 2021, beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, at which senior management will discuss the company’s financial performance through the first quarter of 2021.

This listen-only, live audio presentation will be accessible from the Investors section of the Eversource website at https://www.eversource.com/Content/general/about/investors/presentations-webcasts.

Eversource Energy stock is now -1.64% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ES Stock saw the intraday high of $85.65 and lowest of $83.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 96.66, which means current price is +11.03% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, ES reached a trading volume of 2740906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eversource Energy [ES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ES shares is $92.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ES stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Eversource Energy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Eversource Energy stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on ES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eversource Energy is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has ES stock performed recently?

Eversource Energy [ES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.55. With this latest performance, ES shares dropped by -1.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.79 for Eversource Energy [ES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.33, while it was recorded at 86.70 for the last single week of trading, and 86.72 for the last 200 days.

Eversource Energy [ES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eversource Energy [ES] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.51 and a Gross Margin at +31.57. Eversource Energy’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.53.

Return on Total Capital for ES is now 6.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eversource Energy [ES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.60. Additionally, ES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eversource Energy [ES] managed to generate an average of $129,602 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Eversource Energy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Eversource Energy [ES]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eversource Energy posted 1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eversource Energy go to 7.05%.

Insider trade positions for Eversource Energy [ES]

There are presently around $22,680 million, or 80.60% of ES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,913,941, which is approximately -1.246% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,408,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.59 billion in ES stocks shares; and MAGELLAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $2.17 billion in ES stock with ownership of nearly 3.82% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eversource Energy stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in Eversource Energy [NYSE:ES] by around 11,719,094 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 12,839,445 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 241,986,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,544,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ES stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,887,997 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 735,891 shares during the same period.