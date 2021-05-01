Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] is 2.07% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] price plunged by -1.17 percent to reach at -$1.39. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Canlan Sports(TM) Teams up with Hockey Legend, Cammi Granato to Bring Exciting Tournament Experiences to Girls Across North America.

Chicago, Toronto & Vancouver have been selected as host cities for the inaugural CCT Cammi Granato Showcase Series.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 29, 2021) – Canlan Sports (TSX: ICE) has teamed up with Hockey Legend, Cammi Granato to launch the CCT Cammi Granato Showcase Series, taking place in Chicago, Toronto and Vancouver.

A sum of 3623731 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.31M shares. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares reached a high of $119.00 and dropped to a low of $115.91 until finishing in the latest session at $117.68.

The one-year ICE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.45. The average equity rating for ICE stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $134.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 32.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ICE Stock Performance Analysis:

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.80. With this latest performance, ICE shares gained by 5.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.90 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.07, while it was recorded at 120.02 for the last single week of trading, and 107.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.93 and a Gross Margin at +69.56. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.34.

Return on Total Capital for ICE is now 10.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.81. Additionally, ICE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] managed to generate an average of $234,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ICE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 9.31%.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $58,913 million, or 93.30% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,921,518, which is approximately -0.11% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,684,959 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.32 billion in ICE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.77 billion in ICE stock with ownership of nearly -0.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 590 institutional holders increased their position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE] by around 41,005,259 shares. Additionally, 463 investors decreased positions by around 36,654,999 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 422,959,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 500,619,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICE stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,433,541 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 17,578,532 shares during the same period.