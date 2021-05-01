Element Solutions Inc [ESI] gain 21.04% so far this year. What now?

Element Solutions Inc [NYSE: ESI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.92% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.49%. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Element Solutions, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Element Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ESI) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 29, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77536.

Over the last 12 months, ESI stock rose by 117.21%. The one-year Element Solutions Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.14. The average equity rating for ESI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.13 billion, with 247.00 million shares outstanding and 218.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, ESI stock reached a trading volume of 2858205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Element Solutions Inc [ESI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESI shares is $21.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Element Solutions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Element Solutions Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Element Solutions Inc is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESI in the course of the last twelve months was 22.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

ESI Stock Performance Analysis:

Element Solutions Inc [ESI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.49. With this latest performance, ESI shares gained by 16.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.32 for Element Solutions Inc [ESI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.20, while it was recorded at 20.76 for the last single week of trading, and 15.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Element Solutions Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Element Solutions Inc [ESI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.89 and a Gross Margin at +42.40. Element Solutions Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.14.

Return on Total Capital for ESI is now 6.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Element Solutions Inc [ESI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.76. Additionally, ESI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Element Solutions Inc [ESI] managed to generate an average of $17,455 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Element Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

ESI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Element Solutions Inc posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Element Solutions Inc go to 12.30%.

Element Solutions Inc [ESI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,820 million, or 97.70% of ESI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,824,829, which is approximately -1.776% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,316,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $371.62 million in ESI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $369.66 million in ESI stock with ownership of nearly -2.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Element Solutions Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Element Solutions Inc [NYSE:ESI] by around 31,784,432 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 26,610,825 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 166,217,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,612,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESI stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,865,395 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,899,576 shares during the same period.