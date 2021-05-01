Chubb Limited [CB] stock Resumed by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $175

Chubb Limited [NYSE: CB] traded at a high on 04/29/21, posting a 3.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $169.50. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Middle Market Indicator Report Finds Businesses Cautiously Optimistic, but COVID-19-Related Risks Remain.

New data from Chubb and the National Center for the Middle Market (NCMM), housed at The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business, reveals that the worst of the pandemic’s economic impact might be in the rearview mirror for middle market companies.

While COVID-19 remains a significant concern, according to results from Chubb and NCMM’s fourth-quarter Middle Market Indicator (MMI) report, the overall economic outlook of companies has improved. Since the second quarter of 2020, the confidence of middle market companies in the U.S. and global economies rebounded by ten percent and eleven percent, respectively, and expected revenue increased by four percent, nearing pre-pandemic levels.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2879419 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chubb Limited stands at 2.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.93%.

The market cap for CB stock reached $75.17 billion, with 451.36 million shares outstanding and 449.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, CB reached a trading volume of 2879419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chubb Limited [CB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CB shares is $182.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Chubb Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Chubb Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $132 to $138, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on CB stock. On December 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CB shares from 138 to 176.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chubb Limited is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for CB in the course of the last twelve months was 8.95.

How has CB stock performed recently?

Chubb Limited [CB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55. With this latest performance, CB shares gained by 4.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.87 for Chubb Limited [CB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 164.97, while it was recorded at 167.09 for the last single week of trading, and 144.78 for the last 200 days.

Chubb Limited [CB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chubb Limited [CB] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.38. Chubb Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.80.

Return on Total Capital for CB is now 5.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chubb Limited [CB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.90. Additionally, CB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chubb Limited [CB] managed to generate an average of $113,968 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Chubb Limited [CB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chubb Limited posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chubb Limited go to 22.89%.

Insider trade positions for Chubb Limited [CB]

There are presently around $67,204 million, or 89.90% of CB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,934,796, which is approximately -0.675% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,455,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.99 billion in CB stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $4.69 billion in CB stock with ownership of nearly 7.771% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chubb Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 562 institutional holders increased their position in Chubb Limited [NYSE:CB] by around 21,255,021 shares. Additionally, 521 investors decreased positions by around 20,950,658 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 354,280,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 396,485,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CB stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,181,525 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 2,402,602 shares during the same period.