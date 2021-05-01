Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA] Is Currently -45.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Cara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CARA] price plunged by -45.44 percent to reach at -$11.72. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Cara Therapeutics Announces Topline Results From KARE Phase 2 Dose-Ranging Trial of Oral KORSUVA™ in Atopic Dermatitis Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Pruritus.

– Study did not meet Primary Endpoint of worst-itch NRS change from baseline at week 12 or Secondary Endpoint of 4-point responder analysis in the ITT patient population.

– Study achieved Primary Endpoint of worst-itch NRS change and Secondary Endpoint of 4-point responder analysis in pre-specified analyses of mild-to-moderate AD patients (64% of ITT patient population) –.

A sum of 11536065 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 952.06K shares. Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $16.18 and dropped to a low of $13.85 until finishing in the latest session at $14.07.

The one-year CARA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.95. The average equity rating for CARA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARA shares is $35.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $31 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Cara Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $32, while Laidlaw kept a Buy rating on CARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cara Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52.

CARA Stock Performance Analysis:

Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -48.14. With this latest performance, CARA shares dropped by -31.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.87 for Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.17, while it was recorded at 23.76 for the last single week of trading, and 17.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cara Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.99. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.23.

Return on Total Capital for CARA is now 2.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.12. Additionally, CARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA] managed to generate an average of $105,125 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 70.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

CARA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cara Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.62/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARA.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $459 million, or 67.20% of CARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,632,266, which is approximately -1.696% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC, holding 2,799,058 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.38 million in CARA stocks shares; and FIRST MANHATTAN CO, currently with $37.4 million in CARA stock with ownership of nearly 25.107% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cara Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Cara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CARA] by around 2,014,088 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 2,638,396 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 27,989,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,641,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARA stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 184,475 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 241,075 shares during the same period.