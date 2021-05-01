C3.ai Inc. [AI] Revenue clocked in at $172.60 million, down -51.93% YTD: What’s Next?

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] traded at a low on 04/29/21, posting a -7.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $66.70. The company report on April 26, 2021 that C3 AI Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), a leading enterprise AI software provider, will present at the following events for the financial community:.

NYSE Tech SummitTuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:05am Pacific time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3488053 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of C3.ai Inc. stands at 6.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.39%.

The market cap for AI stock reached $6.52 billion, with 100.93 million shares outstanding and 67.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.07M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 3488053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about C3.ai Inc. [AI]?

Wedbush have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $193, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on AI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 5.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.49.

How has AI stock performed recently?

C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.54 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.01, while it was recorded at 70.25 for the last single week of trading.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Earnings analysis for C3.ai Inc. [AI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for C3.ai Inc. go to -13.02%.

Insider trade positions for C3.ai Inc. [AI]

There are presently around $2,831 million, or 41.80% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 16,206,631, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 14.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC, holding 10,813,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $721.23 million in AI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $295.03 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

159 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 41,046,936 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 526,438 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 876,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,450,002 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,001,053 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 154,775 shares during the same period.