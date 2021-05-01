B. Riley Securities lifts Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brightcove Inc. [NASDAQ: BCOV] plunged by -$3.89 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $16.87 during the day while it closed the day at $15.56. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Brightcove Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021.

Brightcove Inc. (Nasdaq: BCOV), the global leader in video for business, announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“Brightcove’s performance in the first quarter further demonstrates that our strategy is working, highlighted by double-digit subscription revenue growth and our best-ever adjusted EBITDA margin,” said Jeff Ray, Brightcove’s Chief Executive Officer. “The proliferation of video is changing the way enterprises, media organizations, and content creators work. Customers choose Brightcove because our video platform provides the reliability, scalability, and security they need to meet multiple critical business challenges. Our investments in innovation and go-to-market are creating greater value for customers and positioning us to deliver on our long-term financial targets.”.

Brightcove Inc. stock has also loss -18.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BCOV stock has declined by -5.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.77% and lost -15.43% year-on date.

The market cap for BCOV stock reached $609.95 million, with 39.93 million shares outstanding and 39.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 346.37K shares, BCOV reached a trading volume of 3560411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brightcove Inc. [BCOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCOV shares is $28.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCOV stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Brightcove Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Colliers Securities raised their target price from $12 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Brightcove Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on BCOV stock. On December 11, 2018, analysts increased their price target for BCOV shares from 7 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brightcove Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for BCOV in the course of the last twelve months was 32.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BCOV stock trade performance evaluation

Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.36. With this latest performance, BCOV shares dropped by -20.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.26 for Brightcove Inc. [BCOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.32, while it was recorded at 18.75 for the last single week of trading, and 15.57 for the last 200 days.

Brightcove Inc. [BCOV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.64 and a Gross Margin at +60.50. Brightcove Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.95.

Return on Total Capital for BCOV is now 3.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.37. Additionally, BCOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] managed to generate an average of -$9,331 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.Brightcove Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brightcove Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 333.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brightcove Inc. go to 15.00%.

Brightcove Inc. [BCOV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $540 million, or 88.10% of BCOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCOV stocks are: TENZING GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,887,500, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC., holding 3,875,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.3 million in BCOV stocks shares; and EDENBROOK CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $49.92 million in BCOV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brightcove Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Brightcove Inc. [NASDAQ:BCOV] by around 2,934,939 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 3,253,018 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 28,542,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,730,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCOV stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,243,856 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 404,341 shares during the same period.