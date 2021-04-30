WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI] is 5.90% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [NASDAQ: WIMI] loss -3.33% on the last trading session, reaching $6.10 price per share at the time. The company report on April 29, 2021 that WiMi Hologram Reports 140.0% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth to US$ 117.4 million in 2020.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (Nasdaq: WIMI) (“WiMi” or the “Company”), a leading Hologram Augmented Reality (“AR”) Technology provider, announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Company reported that its revenues increased by approximately RMB 446.8 million, or 140.0 %, from approximately RMB 319.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 to approximately RMB 766.0 million (US$ 117.4 million) for the year ended December 31, 2020.The Company reported non-GAAP net income, which is defined as net income (loss) before the impact of stock compensation expenses, of RMB 40.3 million (US$ 6.2 million) for the year ended December 31, 2020. Research and development expenses increased by approximately RMB 66.6 million, or 362.8%, from approximately RMB 18.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 to approximately RMB 85.0 million (US$ 13.0 million) for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in salary, as the Company hired more IT engineers to work on research and development of advanced AR holographic and related projects. In addition, the Company also focused on the research and development of the application of holographic AR technologies in the area of semiconductor, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, big data 5G and other areas, which the Company incurred in outsourced technical development services to focus on developing its technological capabilities in order to maintain its competitive advantages in the AR holographic industry.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. represents 86.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $528.92 million with the latest information. WIMI stock price has been found in the range of $6.03 to $6.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, WIMI reached a trading volume of 4073370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for WIMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for WIMI stock

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.90. With this latest performance, WIMI shares dropped by -0.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WIMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.94 for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.36, while it was recorded at 6.14 for the last single week of trading, and 7.28 for the last 200 days.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.62 and a Gross Margin at +54.21. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.02.

Return on Total Capital for WIMI is now 21.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.59. Additionally, WIMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI] managed to generate an average of $100,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.

An analysis of insider ownership at WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI]

19 institutional holders increased their position in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [NASDAQ:WIMI] by around 571,539 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 233,390 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 301,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,106,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WIMI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 168,418 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 162,530 shares during the same period.