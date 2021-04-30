Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. [WVVI] Is Currently 19.57 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. [NASDAQ: WVVI] gained 19.57% on the last trading session, reaching $12.25 price per share at the time. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Willamette Valley Vineyards Posts a Profit for 2020.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) (the “Company”), a leading Oregon producer of Pinot Noir, generated income per common share after preferred dividends of $0.46 and $0.30 for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, an increase of $0.16, or 53.5%, for the year ended December 31, 2020 over the prior year period.

The Company had net sales revenues of $27,314,852 and $24,749,263 for the years December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, an increase of $2,565,589 or 10.4%, for the year ended December 31, 2020 over the prior year period, primarily as a result of an increase in revenue from direct sales of $1,069,589 or 11.3% in 2020 compared to 2019, combined with an increase in revenue from sales to distributors of $1,496,000 or 9.8,% in 2020 compared to 2019.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. represents 4.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $60.64 million with the latest information. WVVI stock price has been found in the range of $12.06 to $16.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.17K shares, WVVI reached a trading volume of 25433500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for WVVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for WVVI in the course of the last twelve months was 50.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for WVVI stock

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. [WVVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.34. With this latest performance, WVVI shares gained by 35.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WVVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 92.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 89.21 for Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. [WVVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.90, while it was recorded at 10.36 for the last single week of trading, and 7.08 for the last 200 days.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. [WVVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. [WVVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.31 and a Gross Margin at +61.25. Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.43.

Return on Total Capital for WVVI is now 7.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. [WVVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.78. Additionally, WVVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. [WVVI] managed to generate an average of $15,939 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. [WVVI]

There are presently around $4 million, or 8.60% of WVVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WVVI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 126,047, which is approximately 12.464% of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.71 million in WVVI stocks shares; and NEXT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.57 million in WVVI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. [NASDAQ:WVVI] by around 15,545 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 5,978 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 386,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 407,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WVVI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 473 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 105 shares during the same period.