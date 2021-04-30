why Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $255.89

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] loss -8.29% on the last trading session, reaching $170.86 price per share at the time. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Teladoc Health Reports First-Quarter 2021 Results.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Highlights.

Teladoc Health Inc. represents 154.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.21 billion with the latest information. TDOC stock price has been found in the range of $167.81 to $178.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, TDOC reached a trading volume of 12109043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $255.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $215, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on TDOC stock. On December 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TDOC shares from 270 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 8.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.13.

Trading performance analysis for TDOC stock

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.82. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.38 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 197.50, while it was recorded at 183.93 for the last single week of trading, and 212.20 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.42 and a Gross Margin at +57.92. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.35.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -4.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.30. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$110,258 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teladoc Health Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -47.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teladoc Health Inc. go to -0.92%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]

There are presently around $21,776 million, or 78.10% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,473,659, which is approximately 11.23% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,312,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.5 billion in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 531 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 30,533,938 shares. Additionally, 421 investors decreased positions by around 17,621,306 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 68,727,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,882,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,270,876 shares, while 159 institutional investors sold positions of 8,657,734 shares during the same period.