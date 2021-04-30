why Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.33

Ribbon Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: RBBN] slipped around -0.97 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.17 at the close of the session, down -11.92%. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Ribbon Communications Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Revenue was $193 million for the first quarter of 2021, growing 22% from the first quarter of 2020.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real-time communications software and IP optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

Ribbon Communications Inc. stock is now 9.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RBBN Stock saw the intraday high of $7.84 and lowest of $6.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.25, which means current price is +15.27% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 852.37K shares, RBBN reached a trading volume of 2130175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBBN shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBBN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Ribbon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Ribbon Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $3.50, while National Securities kept a Neutral rating on RBBN stock. On October 31, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for RBBN shares from 9 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ribbon Communications Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBBN in the course of the last twelve months was 13.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.36. With this latest performance, RBBN shares dropped by -12.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.89 for Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.39, while it was recorded at 7.94 for the last single week of trading, and 6.20 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.16 and a Gross Margin at +51.22. Ribbon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.50.

Return on Total Capital for RBBN is now 4.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.25. Additionally, RBBN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] managed to generate an average of $23,412 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Ribbon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ribbon Communications Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ribbon Communications Inc. go to 12.00%.

There are presently around $729 million, or 67.90% of RBBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBBN stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 50,259,493, which is approximately 0.621% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY, holding 8,381,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.1 million in RBBN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $43.85 million in RBBN stock with ownership of nearly 7.604% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ribbon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Ribbon Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:RBBN] by around 8,504,582 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 1,963,426 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 91,194,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,662,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBBN stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,989,129 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 939,638 shares during the same period.