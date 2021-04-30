why Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $107.40

Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ: OSTK] jumped around 3.66 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $74.47 at the close of the session, up 5.17%. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Overstock.com, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 29, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77156.

Overstock.com Inc. stock is now 55.24% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OSTK Stock saw the intraday high of $88.40 and lowest of $73.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 128.50, which means current price is +59.29% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, OSTK reached a trading volume of 8651455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSTK shares is $107.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Overstock.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Overstock.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on OSTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Overstock.com Inc. is set at 5.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSTK in the course of the last twelve months was 17.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has OSTK stock performed recently?

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.44. With this latest performance, OSTK shares gained by 14.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 516.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.42 for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.44, while it was recorded at 71.10 for the last single week of trading, and 72.68 for the last 200 days.

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.05 and a Gross Margin at +21.55. Overstock.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.05.

Return on Total Capital for OSTK is now 14.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.04. Additionally, OSTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] managed to generate an average of $29,850 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 87.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.09.Overstock.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Overstock.com Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSTK.

Insider trade positions for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]

There are presently around $1,956 million, or 65.60% of OSTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSTK stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 4,313,180, which is approximately -14.06% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,548,786 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $251.29 million in OSTK stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $226.84 million in OSTK stock with ownership of nearly 22.004% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Overstock.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ:OSTK] by around 4,556,272 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 5,150,091 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 17,918,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,624,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSTK stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 889,609 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 645,017 shares during the same period.