why KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.40

KAR Auction Services Inc. [NYSE: KAR] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $15.60 during the day while it closed the day at $15.19. The company report on April 22, 2021 that KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2021 Earnings.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

KAR will also be hosting an earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. The call will be hosted by KAR’s Executive Chairman, Jim Hallett, Chief Executive Officer, Peter Kelly and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Loughmiller. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-844-778-4145 and entering participant passcode 8388224, while the live web cast will be available at the investor relations section of karglobal.com.

KAR Auction Services Inc. stock has also loss -0.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KAR stock has declined by -17.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.78% and lost -18.38% year-on date.

The market cap for KAR stock reached $1.92 billion, with 129.60 million shares outstanding and 128.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, KAR reached a trading volume of 3629004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KAR shares is $17.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for KAR Auction Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for KAR Auction Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Sell rating on KAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KAR Auction Services Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for KAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for KAR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

KAR stock trade performance evaluation

KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.07. With this latest performance, KAR shares gained by 0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.72 for KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.14, while it was recorded at 15.44 for the last single week of trading, and 16.65 for the last 200 days.

KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.95 and a Gross Margin at +32.53. KAR Auction Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.02.

Return on Total Capital for KAR is now 2.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 163.33. Additionally, KAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] managed to generate an average of $50 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.KAR Auction Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KAR Auction Services Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -43.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KAR Auction Services Inc. go to 14.00%.

KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,099 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KAR stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 17,479,860, which is approximately -1.188% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,284,706 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.99 million in KAR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $183.2 million in KAR stock with ownership of nearly 1.873% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KAR Auction Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in KAR Auction Services Inc. [NYSE:KAR] by around 23,652,716 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 20,112,710 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 94,444,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,209,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KAR stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,204,301 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 13,402,098 shares during the same period.