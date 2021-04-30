why Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $389.64

Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GNRC] surged by $21.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $338.94 during the day while it closed the day at $337.18. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Generac Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Generac Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77089.

Generac Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 4.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNRC stock has inclined by 33.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 62.33% and gained 48.27% year-on date.

The market cap for GNRC stock reached $20.63 billion, with 62.39 million shares outstanding and 61.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 950.21K shares, GNRC reached a trading volume of 1533678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNRC shares is $389.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNRC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Generac Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $360 to $380. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Generac Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $250 to $383, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on GNRC stock. On January 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GNRC shares from 260 to 330.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Generac Holdings Inc. is set at 12.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNRC in the course of the last twelve months was 48.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

GNRC stock trade performance evaluation

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.82. With this latest performance, GNRC shares gained by 6.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 225.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.09 for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 323.14, while it was recorded at 329.30 for the last single week of trading, and 238.44 for the last 200 days.

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.19 and a Gross Margin at +37.15. Generac Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.06.

Return on Total Capital for GNRC is now 21.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.25. Additionally, GNRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] managed to generate an average of $51,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Generac Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Generac Holdings Inc. posted 1.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 57.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Generac Holdings Inc. go to 8.00%.

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,666 million, or 97.10% of GNRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNRC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,343,957, which is approximately 12.8% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,087,945 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 billion in GNRC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.21 billion in GNRC stock with ownership of nearly -5.701% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Generac Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 349 institutional holders increased their position in Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GNRC] by around 8,929,413 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 8,499,782 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 40,896,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,325,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNRC stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,047,363 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,086,557 shares during the same period.