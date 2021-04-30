why Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.10

Extreme Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: EXTR] jumped around 1.32 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.01 at the close of the session, up 12.35%. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Extreme Networks Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Achieved 21% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth and Double-Digit Non-GAAP Operating Margin.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (“Extreme”) (Nasdaq: EXTR) released financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Extreme Networks Inc. stock is now 74.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXTR Stock saw the intraday high of $12.06 and lowest of $10.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.12, which means current price is +78.45% above from all time high which was touched on 04/29/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, EXTR reached a trading volume of 5135378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXTR shares is $12.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Extreme Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Extreme Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on EXTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extreme Networks Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 80.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXTR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has EXTR stock performed recently?

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.37. With this latest performance, EXTR shares gained by 38.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 154.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 229.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.78 for Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.29, while it was recorded at 10.58 for the last single week of trading, and 6.55 for the last 200 days.

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.50 and a Gross Margin at +53.41. Extreme Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.38.

Return on Total Capital for EXTR is now -10.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -209.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8,902.09. Additionally, EXTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8,240.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] managed to generate an average of -$49,089 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Extreme Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Extreme Networks Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extreme Networks Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]

There are presently around $1,057 million, or 82.10% of EXTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXTR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,612,593, which is approximately 2.222% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,722,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.24 million in EXTR stocks shares; and PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY, currently with $77.99 million in EXTR stock with ownership of nearly 0.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Extreme Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Extreme Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:EXTR] by around 10,889,935 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 8,215,754 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 79,753,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,859,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXTR stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,152,274 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,662,345 shares during the same period.