why DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $66.93

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ: XRAY] jumped around 0.49 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $66.28 at the close of the session, up 0.74%.

Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Dentsply Sirona Inc. (“Dentsply” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:XRAY) on behalf of the Company’s long-term stockholders.

Current Dentsply stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of the company’s stock prior to August 7, 2018 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/dentsply/, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stock is now 26.59% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XRAY Stock saw the intraday high of $66.83 and lowest of $65.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 66.92, which means current price is +29.45% above from all time high which was touched on 04/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, XRAY reached a trading volume of 4085912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRAY shares is $66.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $55 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $55, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on XRAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRAY in the course of the last twelve months was 31.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has XRAY stock performed recently?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, XRAY shares gained by 4.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.26 for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.78, while it was recorded at 66.17 for the last single week of trading, and 52.19 for the last 200 days.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.32 and a Gross Margin at +50.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.48.

Return on Total Capital for XRAY is now 3.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.43. Additionally, XRAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] managed to generate an average of -$5,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. go to 24.08%.

Insider trade positions for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]

There are presently around $14,000 million, or 99.30% of XRAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,614,160, which is approximately -1.711% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 18,773,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in XRAY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.05 billion in XRAY stock with ownership of nearly -3.341% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ:XRAY] by around 8,799,928 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 11,643,458 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 192,357,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,800,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRAY stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,900,805 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,341,314 shares during the same period.