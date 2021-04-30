why Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $49.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLO] slipped around -2.93 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $31.98 at the close of the session, down -8.39%. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Allogene Therapeutics to Present Data from its Anti-CD19 AlloCAR T™ Therapy Program in Relapsed/Refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma at the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Longer Term Data from the ALLO-501 Phase 1 ALPHA Study to be Presented Alongside Initial Data from the Phase 1 ALLO-501A ALPHA2 Study.

Separate Presentation to Include Safety and PK/PD Data on ALLO-647 Used in, Allogene’s Proprietary Lymphodepletion Regimen.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 26.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALLO Stock saw the intraday high of $34.69 and lowest of $31.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 55.00, which means current price is +28.69% above from all time high which was touched on 03/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 797.08K shares, ALLO reached a trading volume of 1057289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLO shares is $49.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ALLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.98 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.83.

How has ALLO stock performed recently?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.02. With this latest performance, ALLO shares dropped by -4.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.01 for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.58, while it was recorded at 34.45 for the last single week of trading, and 34.17 for the last 200 days.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ALLO is now -28.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.98. Additionally, ALLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] managed to generate an average of -$944,230 per employee.Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.00 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

Earnings analysis for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]

There are presently around $2,925 million, or 64.20% of ALLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLO stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 18,716,306, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 12,640,338 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $441.27 million in ALLO stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $248.85 million in ALLO stock with ownership of nearly -1.874% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALLO] by around 7,630,798 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 4,328,263 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 79,509,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,468,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLO stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,890,145 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,340,505 shares during the same period.