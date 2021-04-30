Wall Street Analyst Reiterated McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]. What else is Wall St. saying

McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE: MCD] gained 1.20% or 2.8 points to close at $235.21 with a heavy trading volume of 3133536 shares. The company report on April 29, 2021 that McDonald’s Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

– 2021 global comparable sales and revenues for the quarter surpassed first quarter 2019 levels, driven by the U.S.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

– Global comparable sales increased 7.5% in the first quarter, with growth across all segments.

It opened the trading session at $233.99, the shares rose to $235.80 and dropped to $232.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MCD points out that the company has recorded 5.49% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -40.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, MCD reached to a volume of 3133536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $246.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for McDonald’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $244, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on MCD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corporation is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 199.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for MCD stock

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, MCD shares gained by 4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.65 for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 222.34, while it was recorded at 233.90 for the last single week of trading, and 215.33 for the last 200 days.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.29 and a Gross Margin at +50.60. McDonald’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.63.

Return on Total Capital for MCD is now 17.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.92. Additionally, MCD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 117.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] managed to generate an average of $23,653 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.McDonald’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, McDonald’s Corporation posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corporation go to 18.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]

There are presently around $116,173 million, or 68.40% of MCD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,935,787, which is approximately -0.756% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,747,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.79 billion in MCD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.38 billion in MCD stock with ownership of nearly -5.512% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McDonald’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,255 institutional holders increased their position in McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE:MCD] by around 20,008,608 shares. Additionally, 963 investors decreased positions by around 23,492,445 shares, while 332 investors held positions by with 456,360,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 499,861,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCD stock had 241 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,108,455 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,901,922 shares during the same period.