Wall Street Analyst Initiated Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] closed the trading session at $42.56 on 04/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.49, while the highest price level was $43.80. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Coupang to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results on May 12, 2021.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) will release its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 via an earnings release and accompanying webcast.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s corporate website at https://ir.aboutcoupang.com. The earnings release will post after U.S. market close and the webcast will begin at 5:30 PM Eastern Time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.60M shares, CPNG reached to a volume of 3207175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coupang Inc. [CPNG]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on CPNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.73.

CPNG stock trade performance evaluation

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.80 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG], while it was recorded at 44.61 for the last single week of trading.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.41 and a Gross Margin at +16.60. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 177.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.88.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33 million, or 26.10% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: WOLFSWOOD HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 428,571, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; JACKSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 220,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.36 million in CPNG stocks shares; and ZWEIG-DIMENNA ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $3.19 million in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupang Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 781,405 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 781,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 781,405 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.