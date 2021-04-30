Wall Street Analyst Initiated Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [NYSE: ADS] closed the trading session at $118.64 on 04/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $111.00, while the highest price level was $120.8077. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2021.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions, provided an update on its Card Services segment. The following tables present the Company’s net charge-offs and delinquency rate for the periods indicated.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 60.11 percent and weekly performance of 12.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 163.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 67.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 910.54K shares, ADS reached to a volume of 2450350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADS shares is $109.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Alliance Data Systems Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on ADS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alliance Data Systems Corporation is set at 5.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 63.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

ADS stock trade performance evaluation

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.71. With this latest performance, ADS shares gained by 2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 163.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.79 for Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.37, while it was recorded at 109.10 for the last single week of trading, and 70.85 for the last 200 days.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.72 and a Gross Margin at +51.06. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.52.

Return on Total Capital for ADS is now 4.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,222.94. Additionally, ADS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 662.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] managed to generate an average of $36,875 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alliance Data Systems Corporation posted 1.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 72.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alliance Data Systems Corporation go to -5.89%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,101 million, or 92.40% of ADS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,179,197, which is approximately 10.796% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,176,624 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $495.51 million in ADS stocks shares; and SOUTHPOINT CAPITAL ADVISORS LP, currently with $237.28 million in ADS stock with ownership of nearly 640.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alliance Data Systems Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Alliance Data Systems Corporation [NYSE:ADS] by around 10,302,131 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 6,762,341 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 25,927,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,992,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADS stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,777,300 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 818,269 shares during the same period.