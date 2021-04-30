Wall Street Analyst Initiated Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] gained 1.56% or 0.05 points to close at $3.25 with a heavy trading volume of 3808198 shares. The company report on April 29, 2021 that New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results of Global Phase 3 Clinical Program of Vadadustat for the Treatment of Anemia Due to Chronic Kidney Disease.

Program Evaluated the Safety and Efficacy of Vadadustat in Adult Patients with Anemia Due to CKD on Dialysis and Not on Dialysis.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, announced that the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) has published the results of the global Phase 3 clinical program of vadadustat for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adult patients on dialysis (INNO2VATE) and adult patients not on dialysis (PRO2TECT) in two separate manuscripts.

It opened the trading session at $3.30, the shares rose to $3.40 and dropped to $3.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AKBA points out that the company has recorded 34.30% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -55.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, AKBA reached to a volume of 3808198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $15, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AKBA stock. On August 06, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AKBA shares from 19 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

Trading performance analysis for AKBA stock

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.52. With this latest performance, AKBA shares gained by 5.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.23 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.36, while it was recorded at 3.17 for the last single week of trading, and 4.58 for the last 200 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -88.35 and a Gross Margin at +38.21. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -129.85.

Return on Total Capital for AKBA is now -59.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.00. Additionally, AKBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] managed to generate an average of -$1,011,760 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKBA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]

There are presently around $332 million, or 68.90% of AKBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 22,476,534, which is approximately 46.518% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 12,590,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.92 million in AKBA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $37.04 million in AKBA stock with ownership of nearly -2.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKBA] by around 29,049,056 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 28,195,740 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 45,047,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,292,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKBA stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,745,426 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 16,496,381 shares during the same period.