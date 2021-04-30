Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ: OCUL] jumped around 3.55 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.16 at the close of the session, up 22.74%. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Ocular Therapeutix™ To Present Pre-Clinical and Clinical Data at the 2021 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, announced multiple scientific presentations at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting. With the ARVO 2021 Annual Meeting being moved to a virtual format, video-recorded presentations are scheduled to become available online at ARVOLearn on May 1, 2021.

“We are pleased to be presenting data on our pre-clinical and clinical programs at this year’s annual meeting, including updated data on two of our key programs, OTX-TKI for the treatment of wet AMD and OTX-TIC for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension,” commented Michael Goldstein, MD, MBA, President, Ophthalmology and Chief Medical Officer of Ocular Therapeutix. “The progress we are making in these two programs is exciting as we look to advance each into Phase 2 clinical trials. Our hydrogel platform continues to offer patients and physicians a potential novel, hands-free option to address both front and back-of-the-eye diseases. We look forward to the continued progress of these programs while we continue expanding the capabilities of our diverse platform.”.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stock is now -7.44% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OCUL Stock saw the intraday high of $19.84 and lowest of $16.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.30, which means current price is +32.64% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 938.37K shares, OCUL reached a trading volume of 9009719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCUL shares is $25.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCUL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $25, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on OCUL stock. On August 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for OCUL shares from 10 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 85.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.96. With this latest performance, OCUL shares gained by 19.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 213.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.25 for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.72, while it was recorded at 16.44 for the last single week of trading, and 14.57 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] shares currently have an operating margin of -361.13 and a Gross Margin at +80.06. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -894.31.

Return on Total Capital for OCUL is now -66.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -173.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -429.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.80. Additionally, OCUL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] managed to generate an average of -$859,867 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCUL.

There are presently around $791 million, or 68.20% of OCUL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCUL stocks are: OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 6,510,000, which is approximately 8.786% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; SUMMER ROAD LLC, holding 5,618,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.71 million in OCUL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $86.05 million in OCUL stock with ownership of nearly 34.97% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ:OCUL] by around 14,280,616 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 5,621,422 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 30,774,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,676,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCUL stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,589,684 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 346,929 shares during the same period.