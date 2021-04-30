UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC] Revenue clocked in at $5.00 billion, down -36.79% YTD: What’s Next?

UWM Holdings Corporation Class [NYSE: UWMC] jumped around 0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.30 at the close of the session, up 1.10%. The company report on April 27, 2021 that UWM Holdings Corporation Announces 2021 Q1 Earnings Conference Call Details.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), #1 wholesale and purchase mortgage lender in the U.S., will announce its first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, May 10, 2021.

A press release with financial highlights will be available on the company’s investor relations website https://investors.uwm.com in the earnings release section.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class stock is now -36.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UWMC Stock saw the intraday high of $8.41 and lowest of $7.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.38, which means current price is +15.60% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.47M shares, UWMC reached a trading volume of 3620038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UWMC shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UWMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for UWM Holdings Corporation Class shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for UWM Holdings Corporation Class stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on UWMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UWM Holdings Corporation Class is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for UWMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has UWMC stock performed recently?

UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.64. With this latest performance, UWMC shares gained by 5.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.50% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UWMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.91 for UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.13, while it was recorded at 8.16 for the last single week of trading, and 9.99 for the last 200 days.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for UWMC is now -3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.25. Additionally, UWMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.23.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Earnings analysis for UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWM Holdings Corporation Class go to 35.65%.

Insider trade positions for UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]

There are presently around $128 million, or 23.50% of UWMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UWMC stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 2,500,000, which is approximately 531.643% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,100,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.43 million in UWMC stocks shares; and MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $8.42 million in UWMC stock with ownership of nearly 1062.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UWM Holdings Corporation Class stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in UWM Holdings Corporation Class [NYSE:UWMC] by around 9,700,626 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 29,322,198 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 23,547,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,474,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UWMC stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,695,852 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 20,205,252 shares during the same period.