Triton International Limited [TRTN] Is Currently -8.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Triton International Limited [NYSE: TRTN] loss -8.09% or -4.5 points to close at $51.13 with a heavy trading volume of 1330791 shares. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Triton International Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

Triton International Ltd. (NYSE:TRTN) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 29, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77239.

It opened the trading session at $55.92, the shares rose to $56.39 and dropped to $50.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TRTN points out that the company has recorded 34.02% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -101.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 543.73K shares, TRTN reached to a volume of 1330791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Triton International Limited [TRTN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRTN shares is $67.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRTN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Triton International Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Triton International Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $39, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on TRTN stock. On October 28, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for TRTN shares from 47 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Triton International Limited is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRTN in the course of the last twelve months was 62.71.

Trading performance analysis for TRTN stock

Triton International Limited [TRTN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.33. With this latest performance, TRTN shares dropped by -8.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.11 for Triton International Limited [TRTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.49, while it was recorded at 54.27 for the last single week of trading, and 44.97 for the last 200 days.

Triton International Limited [TRTN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Triton International Limited [TRTN] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.31 and a Gross Margin at +49.29. Triton International Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.66.

Return on Total Capital for TRTN is now 6.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Triton International Limited [TRTN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 249.79. Additionally, TRTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 285.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Triton International Limited [TRTN] managed to generate an average of $1,362,723 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Triton International Limited [TRTN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Triton International Limited posted 0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Triton International Limited go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Triton International Limited [TRTN]

There are presently around $3,254 million, or 73.30% of TRTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRTN stocks are: VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 10,706,982, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 6,664,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $370.74 million in TRTN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $370.65 million in TRTN stock with ownership of nearly 30.656% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Triton International Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Triton International Limited [NYSE:TRTN] by around 9,728,355 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 1,638,838 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 47,127,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,494,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRTN stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,591,101 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 93,673 shares during the same period.