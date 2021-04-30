Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] Revenue clocked in at $3.68 billion, up 42.37% YTD: What’s Next?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE: TPX] price plunged by -4.62 percent to reach at -$1.86. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Tempur Sealy Increases Share Repurchase Authorization.

– Authorization Increased to $400 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

– Invested $300 Million in Share Repurchase Program in the First Quarter of 2021.

A sum of 4067258 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.30M shares. Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares reached a high of $39.9279 and dropped to a low of $37.83 until finishing in the latest session at $38.44.

The one-year TPX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.6. The average equity rating for TPX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPX shares is $43.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $40, while UBS kept a Buy rating on TPX stock. On July 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TPX shares from 75 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempur Sealy International Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.33. With this latest performance, TPX shares gained by 4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 171.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.38 for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.27, while it was recorded at 39.82 for the last single week of trading, and 27.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tempur Sealy International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +44.08. Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.49.

Return on Total Capital for TPX is now 23.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 80.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 338.17. Additionally, TPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 317.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] managed to generate an average of $38,756 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

TPX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tempur Sealy International Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. go to 22.90%.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,715 million, or 97.10% of TPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,751,496, which is approximately 6.753% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,192,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $652.56 million in TPX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $610.65 million in TPX stock with ownership of nearly 26.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tempur Sealy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE:TPX] by around 28,255,636 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 29,938,207 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 133,255,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,449,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPX stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,989,204 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,296,744 shares during the same period.