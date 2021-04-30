Telsey Advisory Group lifts The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [NASDAQ: CAKE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.01%. The company report on April 29, 2021 that The Cheesecake Factory Reports Results for First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 and Provides Business Update.

Second quarter-to-date through April 27th comparable sales at The Cheesecake Factory restaurants increased over 2019 levels.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended on March 30, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, CAKE stock rose by 159.44%. The one-year The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential downside of -16.89. The average equity rating for CAKE stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.99 billion, with 43.93 million shares outstanding and 42.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 790.32K shares, CAKE stock reached a trading volume of 1557275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAKE shares is $54.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $30 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on CAKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25.

CAKE Stock Performance Analysis:

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.01. With this latest performance, CAKE shares gained by 5.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 159.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.43 for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.90, while it was recorded at 59.28 for the last single week of trading, and 39.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.84 and a Gross Margin at +3.11. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.78.

Return on Total Capital for CAKE is now -4.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 322.89. Additionally, CAKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 521.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] managed to generate an average of -$5,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

CAKE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated posted -0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated go to -5.16%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,713 million, or 95.70% of CAKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAKE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,532,836, which is approximately 3.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,274,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $270.12 million in CAKE stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $248.44 million in CAKE stock with ownership of nearly 5.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [NASDAQ:CAKE] by around 6,361,059 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 7,453,584 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 29,112,911 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,927,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAKE stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,104,197 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,154,306 shares during the same period.