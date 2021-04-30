Stifel lifts Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Perion Network Ltd. [NASDAQ: PERI] surged by $1.29 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $17.94 during the day while it closed the day at $17.85. The company report on April 12, 2021 that Perion Network to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 4th, 2021.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global technology company that delivers its Synchronized Digital Branding solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising – Ad Search, Social media, and Display / Video, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2021, on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021, prior to the opening of the financial markets.

Perion CEO Doron Gerstel and CFO Maoz Sigron will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET that day.

Perion Network Ltd. stock has also gained 12.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PERI stock has inclined by 18.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 133.33% and gained 40.22% year-on date.

The market cap for PERI stock reached $566.02 million, with 26.95 million shares outstanding and 24.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, PERI reached a trading volume of 1443285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PERI shares is $27.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PERI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Perion Network Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Perion Network Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.75, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on PERI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perion Network Ltd. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for PERI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for PERI in the course of the last twelve months was 26.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PERI stock trade performance evaluation

Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.69. With this latest performance, PERI shares gained by 3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 133.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 260.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PERI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.84 for Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.65, while it was recorded at 16.66 for the last single week of trading, and 11.71 for the last 200 days.

Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.73 and a Gross Margin at +29.88. Perion Network Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.12.

Return on Total Capital for PERI is now 5.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.59. Additionally, PERI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] managed to generate an average of $28,168 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Perion Network Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Perion Network Ltd. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PERI.

Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $158 million, or 39.60% of PERI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PERI stocks are: PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,262,268, which is approximately 10.938% of the company’s market cap and around 36.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,005,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.8 million in PERI stocks shares; and PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $7.7 million in PERI stock with ownership of nearly -41.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Perion Network Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Perion Network Ltd. [NASDAQ:PERI] by around 3,022,726 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 1,608,987 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 4,198,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,830,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PERI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,502,603 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,119,402 shares during the same period.