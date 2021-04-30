ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] Stock trading around $3.34 per share: What’s Next?

ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ: PIXY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 33.07% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 47.14%. The company report on April 29, 2021 that ShiftPixy Announces Sponsorship of Four SPAC Offerings.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), a Florida-based staffing enterprise, which designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, announced that the Company, through a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary, has been identified as the sponsor in registration statements on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to proposed initial public offerings of the following four Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs):.

Industrial Human Capital, Inc., which proposes to offer 25 million units to the public, comprised of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, at a price of $10 per unit, and use the proceeds to acquire one or more light industrial staffing companies;.

Over the last 12 months, PIXY stock dropped by -42.31%.

The market cap for the stock reached $68.37 million, with 32.75 million shares outstanding and 7.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 978.40K shares, PIXY stock reached a trading volume of 67197275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ShiftPixy Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.77.

PIXY Stock Performance Analysis:

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.14. With this latest performance, PIXY shares gained by 40.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.66 for ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.71, while it was recorded at 2.58 for the last single week of trading, and 3.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ShiftPixy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] shares currently have an operating margin of -208.69 and a Gross Margin at +7.93. ShiftPixy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1046.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] managed to generate an average of -$1,966,696 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.ShiftPixy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 2.00% of PIXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PIXY stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 960,007, which is approximately 479903.5% of the company’s market cap and around 63.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 173,434 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in PIXY stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.2 million in PIXY stock with ownership of nearly 94.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ShiftPixy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ:PIXY] by around 1,180,457 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 106,094 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 102,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,389,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIXY stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 91,478 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 83,956 shares during the same period.