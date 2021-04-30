ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] moved down -9.37: Why It’s Important

ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE: NOW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.37% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.93%. The company report on April 29, 2021 that ServiceNow Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Subscription revenues of $1,293 million in Q1 2021, representing 30% year-over-year growth, 26% adjusted for constant currency.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Current remaining performance obligations of $4.4 billion as of Q1 2021, representing 33% year-over-year growth, 29% adjusted for constant currency.

Over the last 12 months, NOW stock rose by 56.84%. The one-year ServiceNow Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.51. The average equity rating for NOW stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $98.28 billion, with 196.10 million shares outstanding and 195.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, NOW stock reached a trading volume of 8665256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOW shares is $612.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for ServiceNow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for ServiceNow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $665, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on NOW stock. On January 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NOW shares from 575 to 590.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ServiceNow Inc. is set at 15.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOW in the course of the last twelve months was 71.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

NOW Stock Performance Analysis:

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.93. With this latest performance, NOW shares gained by 3.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.70 for ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 518.60, while it was recorded at 547.36 for the last single week of trading, and 505.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ServiceNow Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.40 and a Gross Margin at +73.34. ServiceNow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.62.

Return on Total Capital for NOW is now 4.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.33. Additionally, NOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] managed to generate an average of $9,049 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.ServiceNow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

NOW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ServiceNow Inc. posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ServiceNow Inc. go to 23.50%.

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $87,274 million, or 90.80% of NOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,090,360, which is approximately 1.995% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,538,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.85 billion in NOW stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $7.66 billion in NOW stock with ownership of nearly -2.641% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ServiceNow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 705 institutional holders increased their position in ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE:NOW] by around 10,300,622 shares. Additionally, 485 investors decreased positions by around 11,008,792 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 151,510,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,819,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOW stock had 185 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,545,612 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,900,493 shares during the same period.