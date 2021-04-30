Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] stock Resumed by Barclays analyst, price target now $15

Realogy Holdings Corp. [NYSE: RLGY] gained 10.36% on the last trading session, reaching $16.83 price per share at the time. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Realogy Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“Realogy delivered a very powerful first quarter. We generated a record $162 million in Operating EBITDA, grew closed transaction volume by 44% year over year, continued to expand market share, and improved our balance sheet to its best position ever,” said Ryan Schneider, Realogy’s chief executive officer and president. “Our strategic actions are enabling Realogy affiliated agents and franchise owners to better capitalize on the dynamic housing market as we continue to move fast, innovate, and invest for future growth.”.

Realogy Holdings Corp. represents 115.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.94 billion with the latest information. RLGY stock price has been found in the range of $16.61 to $17.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, RLGY reached a trading volume of 4038028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLGY shares is $19.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLGY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Realogy Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Realogy Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on RLGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realogy Holdings Corp. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for RLGY in the course of the last twelve months was 2.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.38. With this latest performance, RLGY shares gained by 10.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 265.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.55 for Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.57, while it was recorded at 15.61 for the last single week of trading, and 12.95 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.74 and a Gross Margin at +16.64. Realogy Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.79.

Return on Total Capital for RLGY is now 6.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 221.44. Additionally, RLGY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 203.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] managed to generate an average of -$38,156 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Realogy Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Realogy Holdings Corp. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 360.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realogy Holdings Corp. go to 27.70%.

There are presently around $2,111 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLGY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,136,205, which is approximately 7.738% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,915,351 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $301.51 million in RLGY stocks shares; and SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, currently with $147.41 million in RLGY stock with ownership of nearly -0.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realogy Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Realogy Holdings Corp. [NYSE:RLGY] by around 14,395,624 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 16,113,743 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 94,950,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,460,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLGY stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,684,257 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,782,585 shares during the same period.