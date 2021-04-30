RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA] moved up 7.37: Why It’s Important

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [NASDAQ: RADA] closed the trading session at $13.25 on 04/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.32, while the highest price level was $13.32. The company report on April 26, 2021 that RADA Schedules First Quarter 2021 Results Release & Conference Call on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

RADA’s investor conference call to start at 9am ET.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA & TASE: RADA) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.90 percent and weekly performance of 8.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 112.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 700.16K shares, RADA reached to a volume of 1215559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RADA shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RADA stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $14, while Alliance Global Partners kept a Buy rating on RADA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for RADA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.04.

RADA stock trade performance evaluation

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.08. With this latest performance, RADA shares gained by 14.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 191.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RADA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.16 for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.65, while it was recorded at 12.55 for the last single week of trading, and 9.11 for the last 200 days.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.92 and a Gross Margin at +37.18. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.40.

Return on Total Capital for RADA is now 7.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.37. Additionally, RADA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA] managed to generate an average of $23,115 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RADA.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $180 million, or 36.12% of RADA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RADA stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 2,148,331, which is approximately -30.058% of the company’s market cap and around 7.21% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 1,428,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.92 million in RADA stocks shares; and MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD, currently with $18.86 million in RADA stock with ownership of nearly 1.121% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [NASDAQ:RADA] by around 2,746,486 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 3,793,488 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,082,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,622,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RADA stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,370,065 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,174,484 shares during the same period.