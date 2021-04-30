Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] Stock trading around $38.59 per share: What’s Next?

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.79% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.01%. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Qualtrics Introduces New Customer Care Command Center to Help Organizations Build and Retain High-Performing Customer Service Teams.

The command center empowers customer service agents to deliver great experiences that lead to higher customer satisfaction and retention.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world’s No. 1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category, announced the new Customer Care Command Center to help organizations improve customer service agent effectiveness by helping every agent tap into the hearts and minds of the customers they’re serving and take action to improve the experiences they deliver.

The one-year Qualtrics International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.83. The average equity rating for XM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.19 billion, with 523.30 million shares outstanding and 39.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, XM stock reached a trading volume of 1995655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XM shares is $46.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Qualtrics International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Qualtrics International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on XM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.45.

XM Stock Performance Analysis:

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.01.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.00 for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.19, while it was recorded at 40.77 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Qualtrics International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.40 and a Gross Margin at +73.11. Qualtrics International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] managed to generate an average of -$78,872 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

XM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualtrics International Inc. go to 30.00%.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 46.30% of XM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XM stocks are: JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC with ownership of 36,375, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 39.30% of the total institutional ownership; GWM ADVISORS LLC, holding 32,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 million in XM stocks shares; and CLEAR HARBOR ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.21 million in XM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualtrics International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ:XM] by around 167,739 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XM stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 167,739 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.