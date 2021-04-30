PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] Revenue clocked in at $147.66 million, up 361.66% YTD: What’s Next?

PLBY Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PLBY] slipped around -1.2 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $48.52 at the close of the session, down -2.41%. The company report on April 21, 2021 that PLBY Group, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 12, 2021.

PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 after the U.S. stock market closes. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Listeners may access the live webcast on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://www.plbygroup.com/investors. A replay will be made available following the event.

PLBY Group Inc. stock is now 361.66% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLBY Stock saw the intraday high of $49.45 and lowest of $43.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 55.54, which means current price is +364.60% above from all time high which was touched on 04/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, PLBY reached a trading volume of 4440723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLBY shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLBY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for PLBY Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $18 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for PLBY Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PLBY Group Inc. is set at 5.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has PLBY stock performed recently?

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.60. With this latest performance, PLBY shares gained by 178.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 385.20% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.36 for PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.07, while it was recorded at 50.31 for the last single week of trading.

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PLBY is now -3.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] managed to generate an average of -$530,901 per employee.PLBY Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]

There are presently around $214 million, or 75.30% of PLBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLBY stocks are: POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. with ownership of 1,045,000, which is approximately 111.111% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 706,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.28 million in PLBY stocks shares; and MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC, currently with $27.47 million in PLBY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PLBY Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in PLBY Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PLBY] by around 3,548,328 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 655,293 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 200,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,404,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLBY stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,905,136 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 186,403 shares during the same period.