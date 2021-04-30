OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] Revenue clocked in at $1.44 billion, up 5.32% YTD: What’s Next?

OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.58% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.15%. The company report on April 29, 2021 that OPKO Health Reports 2021 First Quarter Business Highlights and Financial Results.

Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) reports business highlights and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, OPK stock rose by 91.71%. The average equity rating for OPK stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.85 billion, with 640.76 million shares outstanding and 401.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.55M shares, OPK stock reached a trading volume of 3319238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]:

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for OPKO Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2018, representing the official price target for OPKO Health Inc. stock. On June 21, 2016, analysts increased their price target for OPK shares from 16 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OPKO Health Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPK in the course of the last twelve months was 491.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

OPK Stock Performance Analysis:

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.15. With this latest performance, OPK shares dropped by -2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.59 for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.46, while it was recorded at 4.28 for the last single week of trading, and 4.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OPKO Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.74 and a Gross Margin at +34.07. OPKO Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.13.

Return on Total Capital for OPK is now 2.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.62. Additionally, OPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] managed to generate an average of $5,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.OPKO Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

OPK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OPKO Health Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 171.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPKO Health Inc. go to 12.00%.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $782 million, or 29.10% of OPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,628,639, which is approximately 3.538% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,450,154 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.31 million in OPK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $95.13 million in OPK stock with ownership of nearly -8.894% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OPKO Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ:OPK] by around 11,974,517 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 19,725,493 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 156,318,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,018,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPK stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,012,800 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 5,889,112 shares during the same period.