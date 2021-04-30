New Street lifts Yandex N.V. [YNDX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Yandex N.V. [NASDAQ: YNDX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.26% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.25%. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Yandex Announces Acquisition of a Bank to Obtain a License.

Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX), one of Europe’s largest internet companies and the leading search provider in Russia, announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase 100% of Acropol Bank.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The strategic rationale for the transaction is to obtain a banking license required to develop Yandex FinTech vertical and launch comprehensive digital finance products and services for our users and partners. As a result of the transaction, the company will receive universal banking license as well as broker, dealer, and depositary licenses.

Over the last 12 months, YNDX stock rose by 70.99%. The one-year Yandex N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.88. The average equity rating for YNDX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.09 billion, with 353.38 million shares outstanding and 308.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, YNDX stock reached a trading volume of 3633820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yandex N.V. [YNDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YNDX shares is $76.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YNDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Yandex N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Yandex N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yandex N.V. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for YNDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for YNDX in the course of the last twelve months was 224.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

YNDX Stock Performance Analysis:

Yandex N.V. [YNDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.25. With this latest performance, YNDX shares gained by 7.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YNDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.02 for Yandex N.V. [YNDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.30, while it was recorded at 63.99 for the last single week of trading, and 63.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yandex N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yandex N.V. [YNDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.44 and a Gross Margin at +52.63. Yandex N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.68.

Return on Total Capital for YNDX is now 4.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yandex N.V. [YNDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.22. Additionally, YNDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yandex N.V. [YNDX] managed to generate an average of $29,720 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Yandex N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

YNDX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yandex N.V. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YNDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yandex N.V. go to 0.51%.

Yandex N.V. [YNDX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,405 million, or 83.50% of YNDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YNDX stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 28,823,400, which is approximately 0.864% of the company’s market cap and around 3.05% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,311,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in YNDX stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $782.63 million in YNDX stock with ownership of nearly 2.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yandex N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Yandex N.V. [NASDAQ:YNDX] by around 18,129,229 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 19,051,313 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 205,030,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,211,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YNDX stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,040,985 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,844,825 shares during the same period.