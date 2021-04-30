Market cap of Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD] reaches 2.43B – now what?

Revolution Medicines Inc. [NASDAQ: RVMD] loss -20.82% or -8.89 points to close at $33.80 with a heavy trading volume of 4399798 shares. The company report on April 21, 2021 that Revolution Medicines Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/1b Clinical Study of RMC-5552 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors.

First-in-Class Bi-steric mTORC1 Inhibitor Advances into Clinical Development.

Newly Issued U.S. Patent Further Strengthens RMC-5552 IP Portfolio.

It opened the trading session at $42.50, the shares rose to $42.53 and dropped to $33.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RVMD points out that the company has recorded 0.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -59.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 566.64K shares, RVMD reached to a volume of 4399798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVMD shares is $54.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Revolution Medicines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Revolution Medicines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on RVMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolution Medicines Inc. is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.12.

Trading performance analysis for RVMD stock

Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.50. With this latest performance, RVMD shares dropped by -18.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.62 for Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.12, while it was recorded at 40.20 for the last single week of trading, and 37.98 for the last 200 days.

Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -257.54. Revolution Medicines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -251.63.

Return on Total Capital for RVMD is now -33.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.89. Additionally, RVMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD] managed to generate an average of -$865,272 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Revolution Medicines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Revolution Medicines Inc. posted -0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -124.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVMD.

An analysis of insider ownership at Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD]

There are presently around $2,205 million, or 80.40% of RVMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVMD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,339,485, which is approximately -5.556% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; SVENNILSON PETER, holding 7,977,384 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $269.64 million in RVMD stocks shares; and TRV GP III, LLC, currently with $237.41 million in RVMD stock with ownership of nearly -12.463% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revolution Medicines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Revolution Medicines Inc. [NASDAQ:RVMD] by around 11,977,982 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 3,847,672 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 49,416,524 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,242,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVMD stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,359,361 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 969,053 shares during the same period.