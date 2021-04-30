Market cap of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI] reaches 138.07M – now what?

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PSTI] price plunged by -4.42 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Pluristem reports positive topline Phase I results in innovative hematology program, which is first to study PLX-R18 in humans.

New therapy has potential to generate improved blood counts in all three blood cell lineages, a meaningful advantage over existing treatments.

The company will conduct an analyst and investor call on May 3, 2021, at 10am EDT.

A sum of 3060311 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 545.24K shares. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $5.0598 and dropped to a low of $4.20 until finishing in the latest session at $4.32.

Guru’s Opinion on Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Dawson James analysts kept a Buy rating on PSTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

PSTI Stock Performance Analysis:

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, PSTI shares dropped by -3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.38 for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.16, while it was recorded at 4.43 for the last single week of trading, and 8.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -128156.52 and a Gross Margin at -6726.09. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126747.83.

Return on Total Capital for PSTI is now -74.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.83. Additionally, PSTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI] managed to generate an average of -$199,671 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

PSTI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTI.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23 million, or 17.00% of PSTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSTI stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,959,344, which is approximately 127.076% of the company’s market cap and around 12.90% of the total institutional ownership; NIA IMPACT ADVISORS, LLC, holding 287,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 million in PSTI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.89 million in PSTI stock with ownership of nearly 38.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PSTI] by around 2,809,661 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 589,796 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,877,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,277,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 352,071 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 451,356 shares during the same period.