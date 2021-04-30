Market cap of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] reaches 9.74B – now what?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: KC] price plunged by -8.28 percent to reach at -$4.01. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Kingsoft Cloud Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 22, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.ksyun.com as well as the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to ksc-ir@kingsoft.com.

A sum of 2104853 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.67M shares. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $48.18 and dropped to a low of $43.5248 until finishing in the latest session at $44.40.

The one-year KC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.3. The average equity rating for KC stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KC shares is $61.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on KC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for KC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.30.

KC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.76. With this latest performance, KC shares gained by 13.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.54% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.50 for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.27, while it was recorded at 47.65 for the last single week of trading, and 41.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.35 and a Gross Margin at +5.43. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.63.

Return on Total Capital for KC is now -18.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.43. Additionally, KC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.07.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

KC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,350.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KC.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,778 million, or 27.50% of KC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KC stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 7,346,496, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.59% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, holding 6,066,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $293.69 million in KC stocks shares; and CARMIGNAC GESTION, currently with $253.98 million in KC stock with ownership of nearly -6.533% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:KC] by around 25,960,964 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 6,247,114 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 25,168,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,376,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KC stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,577,340 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,949,853 shares during the same period.