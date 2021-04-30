Market cap of GreenBox POS [GBOX] reaches 470.23M – now what?

GreenBox POS [NASDAQ: GBOX] surged by $1.31 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $11.37 during the day while it closed the day at $11.35. The company report on April 23, 2021 that GreenBox POS Partners with Armanino Auditors to Obtain SOC 2 Compliance.

Upon Completion SOC 2 Audit to Attest to GreenBox Operational and Technological Trustworthiness.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX (“GreenBox”, the “Company”), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, announced a partnership with Armanino, one of the top 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the United States, to audit GreenBox in order to obtain SOC 2 compliance.

GreenBox POS stock has also gained 13.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GBOX stock has inclined by 93.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 391.47% and gained 73.55% year-on date.

The market cap for GBOX stock reached $470.23 million, with 31.01 million shares outstanding and 17.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, GBOX reached a trading volume of 2473811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GreenBox POS [GBOX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for GreenBox POS is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1135.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

GBOX stock trade performance evaluation

GreenBox POS [GBOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.73. With this latest performance, GBOX shares dropped by -12.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 391.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1791.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.88 for GreenBox POS [GBOX], while it was recorded at 10.03 for the last single week of trading.

GreenBox POS [GBOX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GreenBox POS [GBOX] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.87 and a Gross Margin at +22.06. GreenBox POS’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.74.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GreenBox POS [GBOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 363.24. Additionally, GBOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GreenBox POS [GBOX] managed to generate an average of -$278,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.GreenBox POS’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

GreenBox POS [GBOX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.20% of GBOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GBOX stocks are: JOEL ISAACSON & CO., LLC with ownership of 172,423, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 49.80% of the total institutional ownership; FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, holding 70,454 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.71 million in GBOX stocks shares; and ALLWORTH FINANCIAL LP, currently with $1000.0 in GBOX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in GreenBox POS [NASDAQ:GBOX] by around 242,961 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GBOX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 242,961 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.