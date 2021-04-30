Market cap of Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] reaches 10.26B – now what?

Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE: CLR] gained 3.01% or 0.83 points to close at $28.37 with a heavy trading volume of 3604138 shares. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Continental Resources Delivers Outstanding 1Q21 Financial Results; Reinstates Dividend And Accelerates Shareholder Returns.

• Quarterly Dividend Doubled to$0.11per Share o Payable onMay 24, 2021to Stockholders of Record onMay 10, 2021•$260 MillionNet Income &$0.72Earnings per Share in 1Q21•$3.1 BillionProjected Full-Year 2021 Cash Flow from Operations &$1.7 Billion Projected Full-Year 2021 Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) at$60WTI &$2.75HH•Accelerating Projected Debt Reduction to Below$4.0 Billionby Year-End 2021•Projecting Approximately 12% Return on Capital Employed1(ROCE) in 2021.

It opened the trading session at $28.17, the shares rose to $29.55 and dropped to $27.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLR points out that the company has recorded 119.58% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -155.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, CLR reached to a volume of 3604138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLR shares is $28.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Continental Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Continental Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on CLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Continental Resources Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for CLR stock

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.18. With this latest performance, CLR shares gained by 9.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 119.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.86 for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.46, while it was recorded at 26.72 for the last single week of trading, and 19.02 for the last 200 days.

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.70 and a Gross Margin at -5.20. Continental Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.95.

Return on Total Capital for CLR is now -2.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.49. Additionally, CLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] managed to generate an average of -$496,977 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Continental Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Continental Resources Inc. posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]

There are presently around $1,456 million, or 14.80% of CLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,421,908, which is approximately -11.348% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,101,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.37 million in CLR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $104.92 million in CLR stock with ownership of nearly -33.35% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Continental Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE:CLR] by around 11,123,221 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 13,781,567 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 26,415,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,320,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLR stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,317,825 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,124,885 shares during the same period.