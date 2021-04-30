Market Analysts see Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] falling to $200. Time to buy?

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] traded at a low on 04/28/21, posting a -14.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $146.91. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, announced financial results for the first quarter of 2021, which included the summary below from its President and CEO, Badri Kothandaraman.

We reported quarterly revenue of $301.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, along with 41.1% for non-GAAP gross margin. We shipped approximately 830 megawatts DC, or 2,452,765 microinverters. In addition, we acquired two companies to accelerate our digital transformation – Sofdesk, Inc., which provides solar design software to installers, and the Solar Design Services business of DIN Engineering Services, LLP, which provides permitting and proposal services to installers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12576880 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Enphase Energy Inc. stands at 4.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.07%.

The market cap for ENPH stock reached $19.19 billion, with 126.99 million shares outstanding and 115.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, ENPH reached a trading volume of 12576880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $211.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $184, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on ENPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 10.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 98.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has ENPH stock performed recently?

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.27. With this latest performance, ENPH shares gained by 3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 241.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.58 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.32, while it was recorded at 163.70 for the last single week of trading, and 129.37 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.07 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.30.

Return on Total Capital for ENPH is now 30.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.44. Additionally, ENPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] managed to generate an average of $157,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enphase Energy Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 37.70%.

Insider trade positions for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]

There are presently around $13,865 million, or 73.60% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,010,272, which is approximately 15.166% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,092,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.03 billion in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly 14.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enphase Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 384 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 16,531,908 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 16,667,655 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 61,179,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,379,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 200 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,387,208 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 633,179 shares during the same period.