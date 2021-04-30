Magna International Inc. [MGA] Is Currently -3.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Magna International Inc. [NYSE: MGA] loss -3.19% or -3.16 points to close at $96.02 with a heavy trading volume of 3004231 shares. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Magna Commits to Carbon Neutrality in Global Operations by 2030.

Targeting carbon neutrality in European operations by 2025, globally by 2030.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Science-based approach aligns with objectives of Paris Climate Accord.

It opened the trading session at $99.00, the shares rose to $99.40 and dropped to $94.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MGA points out that the company has recorded 82.69% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -175.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, MGA reached to a volume of 3004231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Magna International Inc. [MGA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGA shares is $101.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Magna International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Magna International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $70, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on MGA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magna International Inc. is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for MGA stock

Magna International Inc. [MGA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, MGA shares gained by 8.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 138.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.92 for Magna International Inc. [MGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.09, while it was recorded at 97.94 for the last single week of trading, and 66.33 for the last 200 days.

Magna International Inc. [MGA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magna International Inc. [MGA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.71 and a Gross Margin at +9.56. Magna International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.32.

Return on Total Capital for MGA is now 9.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magna International Inc. [MGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.76. Additionally, MGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magna International Inc. [MGA] managed to generate an average of $6,426 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Magna International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Magna International Inc. [MGA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Magna International Inc. posted 0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magna International Inc. go to 24.36%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Magna International Inc. [MGA]

There are presently around $17,658 million, or 72.20% of MGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 17,861,048, which is approximately -22.195% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 12,550,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in MGA stocks shares; and BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO LTD., currently with $840.49 million in MGA stock with ownership of nearly -26.898% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magna International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in Magna International Inc. [NYSE:MGA] by around 21,893,479 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 19,779,722 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 142,226,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,899,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGA stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,588,891 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 728,436 shares during the same period.