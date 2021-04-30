Ladenburg Thalmann lifts Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: BNTC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -20.62% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.23%. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Benitec Biopharma Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $12.9 Million.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) (“Benitec” or “the Company”), a development-stage, gene therapy-focused, biotechnology company developing novel genetic medicines based on the proprietary DNA-directed RNA interference (“ddRNAi”) platform, announced that, due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 3,036,366 shares of common stock of the Company at a price to the public of $4.25 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company has also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 455,454 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about April 30, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, BNTC stock dropped by -55.66%. The average equity rating for BNTC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.31 million, with 4.30 million shares outstanding and 3.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, BNTC stock reached a trading volume of 2262762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Benitec Biopharma Inc. stock. On December 31, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for BNTC shares from 23 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Benitec Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 360.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28.

BNTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.23. With this latest performance, BNTC shares gained by 1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.16 for Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.32, while it was recorded at 5.24 for the last single week of trading, and 4.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Benitec Biopharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -8542.27 and a Gross Margin at -94.85. Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8529.90.

Return on Total Capital for BNTC is now -60.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.96. Additionally, BNTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] managed to generate an average of -$591,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.50 and a Current Ratio set at 18.50.

BNTC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Benitec Biopharma Inc. posted -2.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -29,300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNTC.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 13.50% of BNTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNTC stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 107,995, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.04% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHPOINT ADVISOR GROUP LLC, holding 93,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in BNTC stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $0.29 million in BNTC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Benitec Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:BNTC] by around 417,110 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 33,647 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 4,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 446,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNTC stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 417,089 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11,863 shares during the same period.