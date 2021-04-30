Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX] stock Resumed by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $15

Galera Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: GRTX] surged by $1.51 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.11 during the day while it closed the day at $8.12. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Galera Announces Updated Data from its Randomized, Multicenter, Placebo-Controlled Trial in Patients with Pancreatic Cancer.

Near double the median overall survival observed in patients receiving Galera’s dismutase mimetic + SBRT versus placebo + SBRT, showing strong therapeutic potential.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Improvements versus placebo also observed in local tumor control, time to metastases and progression-free survival.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 22.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GRTX stock has declined by -23.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.70% and lost -20.63% year-on date.

The market cap for GRTX stock reached $204.62 million, with 24.96 million shares outstanding and 21.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 77.98K shares, GRTX reached a trading volume of 26914884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Galera Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $9 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Galera Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on GRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Galera Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.85 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89.

GRTX stock trade performance evaluation

Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.66. With this latest performance, GRTX shares dropped by -2.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.59 for Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.48, while it was recorded at 6.90 for the last single week of trading, and 9.80 for the last 200 days.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GRTX is now -76.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -196.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,044.51. Additionally, GRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,040.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,953,105 per employee.Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Galera Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Galera Therapeutics Inc. go to 21.20%.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $127 million, or 76.40% of GRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRTX stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 4,362,986, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.80% of the total institutional ownership; SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC., holding 3,083,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.38 million in GRTX stocks shares; and NOVO HOLDINGS A/S, currently with $19.56 million in GRTX stock with ownership of nearly -13.2% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Galera Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Galera Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:GRTX] by around 1,788,961 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,330,574 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 16,157,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,276,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRTX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 473,469 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 825,118 shares during the same period.