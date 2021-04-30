FormFactor Inc. [FORM] Stock trading around $39.22 per share: What’s Next?

FormFactor Inc. [NASDAQ: FORM] traded at a low on 04/29/21, posting a -18.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $39.22. The company report on April 29, 2021 that FormFactor, Inc. Reports 2021 First Quarter Results.

Company Delivers Q1 Revenue at High End of Outlook Range, Expects Similar Levels in Q2.

FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended March 27, 2021. Quarterly revenues were $186.6 million, a decrease of 5.3% compared to $197.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, and an increase of 16.1% from $160.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1814138 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FormFactor Inc. stands at 6.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.44%.

The market cap for FORM stock reached $2.96 billion, with 77.42 million shares outstanding and 76.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 438.49K shares, FORM reached a trading volume of 1814138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FORM shares is $53.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FORM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for FormFactor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price from $36 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for FormFactor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on FORM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FormFactor Inc. is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for FORM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for FORM in the course of the last twelve months was 26.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

FormFactor Inc. [FORM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.57. With this latest performance, FORM shares dropped by -8.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FORM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.88 for FormFactor Inc. [FORM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.36, while it was recorded at 46.88 for the last single week of trading, and 37.82 for the last 200 days.

FormFactor Inc. [FORM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FormFactor Inc. [FORM] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.49 and a Gross Margin at +40.58. FormFactor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.32.

Return on Total Capital for FORM is now 12.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FormFactor Inc. [FORM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.30. Additionally, FORM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FormFactor Inc. [FORM] managed to generate an average of $36,253 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.FormFactor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for FormFactor Inc. [FORM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FormFactor Inc. posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FORM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FormFactor Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for FormFactor Inc. [FORM]

There are presently around $2,784 million, or 93.10% of FORM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FORM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,680,313, which is approximately 0.341% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,359,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $327.84 million in FORM stocks shares; and EARNEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $236.26 million in FORM stock with ownership of nearly 18.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FormFactor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in FormFactor Inc. [NASDAQ:FORM] by around 5,697,787 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 4,887,358 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 60,407,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,992,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FORM stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 977,106 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,100,688 shares during the same period.