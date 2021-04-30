For Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: FRSX] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.02 during the day while it closed the day at $4.88. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) Investigation.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (“Foresight Autonomous” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:FRSX). Investors who purchased Foresight Autonomous securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com

The investigation concerns whether Foresight and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stock has also gained 6.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FRSX stock has declined by -44.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 378.43% and gained 19.61% year-on date.

The market cap for FRSX stock reached $314.53 million, with 64.45 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, FRSX reached a trading volume of 4321339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSX shares is $4.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.55 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.38.

FRSX stock trade performance evaluation

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.09. With this latest performance, FRSX shares dropped by -11.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 378.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 587.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.99 for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.39, while it was recorded at 4.92 for the last single week of trading, and 3.61 for the last 200 days.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FRSX is now -40.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.73. Additionally, FRSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] managed to generate an average of -$826,173 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSX.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:FRSX] by around 299,047 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 42,580 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 780,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,121,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRSX stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 186,036 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 23,971 shares during the same period.