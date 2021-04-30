For EZCORP Inc. [EZPW], Analyst sees a rise to $14. What next?

EZCORP Inc. [NASDAQ: EZPW] gained 8.25% or 0.43 points to close at $5.64 with a heavy trading volume of 1185678 shares. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference.

It opened the trading session at $5.79, the shares rose to $5.94 and dropped to $5.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EZPW points out that the company has recorded 17.26% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -29.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 408.91K shares, EZPW reached to a volume of 1185678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EZCORP Inc. [EZPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EZPW shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EZPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for EZCORP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2018, representing the official price target for EZCORP Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EZCORP Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for EZPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for EZPW in the course of the last twelve months was 10.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

Trading performance analysis for EZPW stock

EZCORP Inc. [EZPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.03. With this latest performance, EZPW shares gained by 11.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EZPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.77 for EZCORP Inc. [EZPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.20, while it was recorded at 5.23 for the last single week of trading, and 5.18 for the last 200 days.

EZCORP Inc. [EZPW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EZCORP Inc. [EZPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.86 and a Gross Margin at +50.85. EZCORP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.32.

Return on Total Capital for EZPW is now 0.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EZCORP Inc. [EZPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.94. Additionally, EZPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EZCORP Inc. [EZPW] managed to generate an average of -$11,604 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.EZCORP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

EZCORP Inc. [EZPW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EZCORP Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EZPW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EZCORP Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at EZCORP Inc. [EZPW]

There are presently around $242 million, or 90.80% of EZPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EZPW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,929,620, which is approximately -0.003% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 4,276,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.28 million in EZPW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $17.22 million in EZPW stock with ownership of nearly -6.441% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EZCORP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in EZCORP Inc. [NASDAQ:EZPW] by around 4,168,223 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 5,779,771 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 36,467,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,415,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EZPW stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 729,100 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,154,212 shares during the same period.