For Century Communities Inc. [CCS], Analyst sees a rise to $65. What next?

Century Communities Inc. [NYSE: CCS] gained 13.08% or 8.67 points to close at $74.94 with a heavy trading volume of 1407863 shares. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Century Communities Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Results.

– Net Income Increased 289% to a Company Record $101.7 Million or $3.00 Per Diluted Share -.

– Total Revenues Increased 67% to a Company Record $1.0 Billion -.

It opened the trading session at $71.10, the shares rose to $75.54 and dropped to $69.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCS points out that the company has recorded 81.67% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -285.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 498.40K shares, CCS reached to a volume of 1407863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Century Communities Inc. [CCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCS shares is $74.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Century Communities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $48 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Century Communities Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on CCS stock. On October 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CCS shares from 44.50 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Century Communities Inc. is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.44.

Trading performance analysis for CCS stock

Century Communities Inc. [CCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.12. With this latest performance, CCS shares gained by 24.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 261.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.43 for Century Communities Inc. [CCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.64, while it was recorded at 67.35 for the last single week of trading, and 47.53 for the last 200 days.

Century Communities Inc. [CCS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Century Communities Inc. [CCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.62 and a Gross Margin at +19.80. Century Communities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.52.

Return on Total Capital for CCS is now 11.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Century Communities Inc. [CCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.41. Additionally, CCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Century Communities Inc. [CCS] managed to generate an average of $146,940 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 128.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.

Century Communities Inc. [CCS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Century Communities Inc. posted 1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Century Communities Inc. go to 9.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Century Communities Inc. [CCS]

There are presently around $2,030 million, or 96.60% of CCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,222,450, which is approximately 1.617% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 2,946,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.24 million in CCS stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $174.31 million in CCS stock with ownership of nearly -0.518% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Century Communities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Century Communities Inc. [NYSE:CCS] by around 2,831,770 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 4,416,248 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 23,377,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,625,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 988,911 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 966,877 shares during the same period.