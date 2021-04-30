Credit Suisse lifts Ashland Global Holdings Inc. [ASH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ASH] slipped around -7.78 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $87.09 at the close of the session, down -8.20%. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Ashland reports preliminary financial results1 for second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Sales of $598 million, down two percent from the prior-year quarter.

Net income of $41 million, or $0.66 per diluted share.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. stock is now 9.96% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASH Stock saw the intraday high of $92.01 and lowest of $85.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 95.20, which means current price is +10.51% above from all time high which was touched on 04/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 484.17K shares, ASH reached a trading volume of 2260122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ashland Global Holdings Inc. [ASH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASH shares is $102.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price from $88 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. stock. On July 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ASH shares from 80 to 88.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASH in the course of the last twelve months was 37.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has ASH stock performed recently?

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. [ASH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.73. With this latest performance, ASH shares dropped by -2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.41 for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. [ASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.68, while it was recorded at 92.53 for the last single week of trading, and 80.15 for the last 200 days.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. [ASH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ashland Global Holdings Inc. [ASH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.30 and a Gross Margin at +26.74. Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.11.

Return on Total Capital for ASH is now 3.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. [ASH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.88. Additionally, ASH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. [ASH] managed to generate an average of -$109,111 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. [ASH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. posted 0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. go to 9.50%.

Insider trade positions for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. [ASH]

There are presently around $5,416 million, or 96.90% of ASH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,693,009, which is approximately 2.356% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,664,064 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $442.48 million in ASH stocks shares; and EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP, currently with $382.82 million in ASH stock with ownership of nearly -28.393% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ASH] by around 6,418,736 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 5,175,965 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 45,498,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,093,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASH stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,316,926 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 653,367 shares during the same period.