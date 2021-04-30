Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] Is Currently 0.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE: ED] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.66% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.79%. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Con Edison to Report 1st Quarter 2021 Earnings on May 6.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE: ED) plans to report its 1st Quarter 2021 earnings on May 6, 2021 after the market closes.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $12 billion in annual revenues and $63 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric service in New York City and New York’s Westchester County, gas service in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens and parts of Westchester, and steam service in Manhattan; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile-area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., the second-largest solar developer in the United States and the seventh-largest worldwide, which, through its subsidiaries develops, owns and operates renewable and energy infrastructure projects and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which falls under the oversight of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and invests in integral electric transmission projects supporting its parent company’s effort to transition to clean, renewable energy. Con Edison Transmission manages both electric and gas assets while seeking to develop electric transmission projects that will bring clean, renewable electricity to customers, focusing on New York, New England, the Mid-Atlantic states, and the Midwest.

Over the last 12 months, ED stock dropped by -5.62%. The one-year Consolidated Edison Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.26. The average equity rating for ED stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.51 billion, with 342.69 million shares outstanding and 341.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, ED stock reached a trading volume of 3188056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ED shares is $72.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ED stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Consolidated Edison Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Consolidated Edison Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $86 to $78, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on ED stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consolidated Edison Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ED in the course of the last twelve months was 21.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ED Stock Performance Analysis:

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, ED shares gained by 3.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.45 for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.88, while it was recorded at 76.69 for the last single week of trading, and 74.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Consolidated Edison Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.67 and a Gross Margin at +42.90. Consolidated Edison Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.00.

Return on Total Capital for ED is now 6.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.08. Additionally, ED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] managed to generate an average of $78,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Consolidated Edison Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

ED Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Consolidated Edison Inc. posted 1.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Consolidated Edison Inc. go to 2.95%.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,957 million, or 63.80% of ED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ED stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,296,050, which is approximately 10.733% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,884,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.29 billion in ED stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.72 billion in ED stock with ownership of nearly -1.447% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Consolidated Edison Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 476 institutional holders increased their position in Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE:ED] by around 14,265,229 shares. Additionally, 382 investors decreased positions by around 18,748,639 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 175,000,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,014,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ED stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,724,630 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,111,317 shares during the same period.